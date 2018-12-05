Escalation Policy activated as pressure continues on Tullamore Hospital

Continuing pressure on capacity at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore has meant that the Escalation Policy for the hospital has been activated.

In a statement this morning, the hospital states, "Tullamore Hospital is very busy today, Wednesday, December 5, with 24 patients requiring admission to an inpatient bed in the Emergency Department. The escalation policy is activated and patients are being advised that they will experience delays as the hospital manages the peak in attendance and additional demand on the service."

The hospital says it regrets any delays experienced by patients adding that hospital management are working to implement measures so that patients can transfer to wards and hospital beds as quickly as possible. It concludes by saying that hospital management are working with Community Health Organisations to minimise discharge delays for patients.