The annual Feeder School tables, published by the Irish Independent, have revealed which Offaly schools are sending the most pupils on to third level education.

According to the figures, College entry rates are at a historic high with two in three post-primary schools now sending at least 70% of their pupils to third-level.

In Offaly, Killina Presentation Secondary School has the highest rate with 90%, 62 out of 69 students who sat the Leaving Cert in 2018, going on to third level. Athlone IT (13) and Maynooth University (8) were the most popular destinations for students from Killina.

St Mary's Secondary School in Edenderry was second on the list of Offaly schools with 89%, 120 out of 135 going on to third level education. Maynooth was by far the most popular destination with 37 students from St Mary's going on to study there.

Banagher College sent 89% of their Leaving Cert class, 57 students in total, to third level this year. Of those 18 went Athlone IT while 11 went to Galway-Mayo IT.

Another Offaly school sending in the high 80s on to third level was the Sacred Heart Secondary School in Tullamore. A total of

88%, 78 students out of a class of 89 went on to third level. The greatest number (11) went to DCU with 10 going to Galway-Mayo IT. Maynooth, NUIG and UCD also featured prominently on the list for the Sacred Heart School.

The two two other secondary schools in Tullamore, Tullamore College and Coláiste Choilm sent 79% and 81% of their students respectively on to third level with Birr Community School sending 80%, 102 students in total, on to third level.



Just under three quarters of students from Ard Scoil Chiarain Naofa in Clara, 70% of students from Gallen CS and two thirds of students from Oaklands CC went on to third level.

The figures for Colaiste Naomh Cormac were incomplete in the table but did show that 10 students from a small class went on to third level.

To see a full breakdown of the figures from Offaly, click here to view them on the Irish Independent website.