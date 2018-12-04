Gardai issue alert after series of break-ins near Offaly border

The Gardai are warning people to be on the alert for opportunistic thieves following a number of burglaries in the North Tipperary area which happened while the victims were at home.

In one case, a husband and wife had been watching television at Knock, Roscrea, on Thursday, November 29, and when the man went to bed he noticed the bedroom had been disturbed.

The woman's jewellery box was subsequently found outside the house. The thieves got away with cash and jewelry valued at over €3,000. The incident happened between 9.30pm and 10.30pm.

It transpired that the couple had left the backdoor unlocked and the Gardai are warning people to make sure their property is secure even if they are at home.

In a serious incident at Ballinlough, Roscrea, on the same night, a man woke up to discover €200 in cash and a shotgun had been stolen during the night. In another incident at Ballyphillip, Roscrea, on November 27, the injured party had been working in their yard and when they returned to the house they noticed a bathroom window had been forced.

Jewellery valued at around €1,000 was stolen during the break-in, which happened between 4.30pm and 7.30pm.