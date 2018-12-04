Offaly tradesman features prominently on Revenue's latest list of Tax Defaulters
An Offaly tradesman features prominently on the latest list of Tax Defaulters published today by the Revenue Commisioners for Quarter 3 of 2018.
Patrick Abbott, a plasterer based in Tullamore, is facing a settlement of €1,851,477 with Revenue. That figure is made up of €866,858 for non declaration of VAT, €334,475 in interest and €650,144 in penalties.
John Moore, a farmer and vet based in Rhode, reached a settlement of €50,080 as the result of a Revenue Audit for Underdeclaration of Income Tax. That figure is made up of €32,552 for tax, €7,763 in interest and €9,765 in penalties.
The Weighbridge Inn, based in Market Square in Portarlington, reached a total settlement of €473,482.
Also on the list is Roscommon County Council which has paid a settlement totaling €456,784.
A total of 65 cases were published today by Revenue and €12,950,935.75 is the total settlement amount in these cases. Twenty-five cases were for amounts exceeding €100,000 and five of these exceeded €500,000. Two settlements were in excess of €1,000,000
Revenue states that settlements are published 'when the extensive voluntary disclosure options are not availed of and the default arises as a result of careless or deliberate behaviour'.
