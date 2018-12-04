Extraordinary white blackbird photographed in Offaly

An extraordinary white blackbird has been photographed in Offaly.

The picture was taken in Rahan by Alan Lindley who sent it into the Offaly Express.

At first glance, the blackbird could be mistaken for a small seagull with it's unique and beautiful plumage.

Wildlife Conservationist and Project Officer with Birdwatch Ireland, Ricky Whelan explained that the bird in question has a condition called leucism which causes abnormal plumage due to a mutation that stops pigment developing fully in the bird's feathers.

While not incredibly rare, a white blackbird is not an everyday sight and it makes the bird more vulnerable as it stands out in its environment.