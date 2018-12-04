Way cleared for installation of CCTV in Edenderry

The way has been cleared for the installation of CCTV in Edenderry.

That's according Fine Gael Councillor Noel Cribbin who has welcomed the confirmation that the installation of CCTV in towns and villages can proceed.

Cllr Cribbin commented, "at a Fine Gael function on Friday night, Minister Charlie Flanagan confirmed to me that the Data Protection Officer for the GDPR has made the decision that all local authorities are to be the Data Controllers for CCTV in their areas and that this would finally put to bed any issues over who would have the work of being the Data Controllers."

He continued, "Minister Flanagan is well aware of the great efforts that we in Edenderry have made to have CCTV in the town as I had been in contact with him on this issue and he explained the process to me as it’s being run by his Department of Justice."

The outgoing members of Edenderry Town Council left €15,000 aside to go towards the installation of CCTV in Edenderry, whenever the issues with regulations were sorted, and Cllr Cribbin says he 'fully intends' to honour that commitment to having CCTV installed in Edenderry.

"I have today started that process along with local Deputy Marcella Corcoran Kennedy in getting the relevant forms and paperwork to make the application and hopefully in the very near future we will have a state of the art CCTV service in the town which will hopefully help to cut down on unsociable behavior, robberies on vulnerable people and damage to property in our town," concluded Cllr Cribbin.