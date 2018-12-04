Gardai investigating alleged sexual assault in Offaly
Gardai have confirmed to the Offaly Exrpess that they are investigating an alleged sexual assault in Offaly that reportedly occurred in the early hours of Monday morning.
The alleged assault is said to have occurred at 4.30am on Monday, December 3 in Edenderry.
Gardai say that no further information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
