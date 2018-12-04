WATCH: The scenes in studio as Shauna from Portarlington wins €10,000 on Today FM

The Today FM studios in Dublin exploded with confetti this morning as Shauna from Portarlington won €10,000.

Shauna correctly guessed on the Dermot and Dave Show that the letters 'D is S', which have been wrecking the nation's head for the last six weeks, stood for 'Doe is Sung'.

It took six weeks and thousands of guesses but Dermot and Dave could finally let rip as Shauna won a very nice early Christmas present.