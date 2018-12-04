Overcrowding issues return at Tullamore hospital

Overcrowding is again and issue at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

According to the latest Trolley Watch figures from the INMO, 44 patients were awaiting admission, the second highest number waiting in the country today. University Hospital Limerick has 47 patients on trolleys.

Of that figure in Tullamore, 34 were on trolleys while ten were on trolleys on wards.

The Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise had 18 patients waiting admission while 11 were waiting in Mullingar.

Nationally 512 patients were awaiting admission.