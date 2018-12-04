BREAKING: Four illegal immigrants arrested getting off lorry in the Midlands

Four illegal immigrants were arrested in the Midlands on Monday night after coming from Spain to Ireland.

Gardai have said that the four males got out of the back of a lorry at the motorway filling station at Grantstown in Laois after they entered the country at Rinaskiddy, Cork.

All four adult males have been taken back to Cork where they have now requested asylum.

This is the second time an incident like this has happened in Laois this year. In August, five men ran into the Laois countryside at Straboe/The Rock rural area near Mountmellick after being found hiding in a truck after coming through Rosslare from Spain through France.