Offaly community 'annoyed' at being left off Winter Salting Routes

One Offaly community has expressed their annoyance at being left out of the Winter Salting Routes announced by Offaly County Council last week. You can check out all the routes by clicking here.

Walsh Island Development Association are voicing their concerns at the fact that the village is not included on the salting programme due to its location and feel that they are entitled to have access to and from the village during severe weather conditions.

That's according to Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick who added that the recent closure of the Post Office and shop in Walsh Island will now mean that residents will have to travel to other location for shopping and postal services which is not an issue until you have severe weather that will restrict the movement of traffic.

Cllr Fitzpatrick welcomed the recent announcement by Offaly County Council regarding the programme for the winter salting routes which he said is very important to allow traffic movements during very frosty or snow conditions.



However he said that he would be contacting the Area Engineer and the Roads Section of Offaly County Council seeking support for the village of Walsh Island and other such areas in the region.

He stated, "certain measures can be put in place by the local authority such as providing salt boxes and possibly have the local ground staff spread salt on affected roads where access is required for the necessary journeys."