Electric Picnic tickets sell out in 15 minutes

Electric Picnic tickets for next year’s festival went on sale this morning at 9am and sold out in just 15 minutes.
For the first time ever in the festival’s 15 year history, tickets sold out months in advance of the line-up being revealed, which is testament to the enduring popularity of Ireland’s biggest music and arts festival.
The line-up for Electric Picnic 2019 will be announced in the New Year.
