Offaly student scoops second place in prestigious poetry competition

Adam Hanlon, a 6th year student at Oaklands Community College Edenderry, has scooped second place in the national PDST Poetry Competition 2018.

Adam was awarded an engraved Silver Platter and gift voucher at the awards ceremony in Citywest Hotel on Tuesday, November 27th where he recited his work to a large audience who had turned up for the event.

Adam’s poem, entitled Artificial Constellations was chosen from among over 500 entries to this year’s competition. The poem has now been published by the PDST in their anthology of this year’s winners and highly commended entries.

Speaking at the event, Ciara O’Donnell, director of PDST complimented the winning poets on their remarkable and unique pieces of writing.

Selecting and citing an extract from Adam’s poem, she marvelled on the quality and beauty of the imagery. Adam, who was accompanied to the award by his parents and English teacher, Ms. Weir, has kindly given permission for his poem to be published.

Below is Adam's stunning poem:

Artificial Constellations

I absorb the beauty of the Heavens,

With its shapes burning bright,

Standing starstruck beneath speckled, freckled

Tattoos of the Night

Famous tales, myths and legends,

Of nights long past, reflected in these

Giant fiery balls of gas.

Immeasurably large, unknowingly far,

Yet close enough to see,

These mother’s eyes watch her

Children grow, advance and develop quickly.

She’s seen their fire, their tools, abuse

Of her fuels, and now stares in disbelief.

Eyes of creation, behind a widow’s veil,

Now constantly marred with grief

She knows the time shall come for her sweet child,

And the bed it’s made shall perish it,

The day will come when her care will cease,

Unless Mankind learns to cherish it