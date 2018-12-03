Offaly musician to launch new EP in her hometown

Birr’s Deborah McKeown will launch her new EP in Birr Theatre on Friday 7 December.

The collection of songs, titled ‘Hold On To It’, are written and performed by Deborah whose influences include Tori Amos, Dave Matthews Band, Placebo, Nirvana and The Coronas.

Deborah began learning the piano from an early age and started to learn the guitar in her teens when she also started song writing.

After completing her Degree in Music, Media and Communication Studies in Mary Immaculate College in 2006 and a Professional Diploma in Education, she is now living and working in Athlone.

Deborah has been teaching the piano and guitar for a number of years and has performed throughout the Midlands and Dublin.

Taking place on Friday 7 December at 8pm. Tickets are €10 and can be booked in advance at www.birrtheatre.com or by calling Box Office Mon-Fri 057 9122911.