2019 edition of Tullamore Annual officially launched

The seventh issue of the Tullamore Annual is now on sale. A Lions Club project, all of the money raised by the sale of the Annual is used to help meet the needs of local charities.

The members of the club undertake all of the work involved, except for the design and printing of the Annual, which is undertaken by a local firm.

The new issue features 12 articles on local food producers; 6 on local service organisations; 25 are profiles/interviews and tributes featuring well known and less well known local people; 18 feature local sports people and sporting achievements; 10 articles deal with local history matters and, importantly, five young writer are published. Twelve interesting articles fall into the miscellaneous category.

Clara native, well known journalist and publisher PJ Cunningham, officially launched the Annual at a function in the Bridge House Hotel. In doing so, he described it as a first draft of history, covering as it does so many aspects of life in Tullamore and surrounding areas. It will be valued as much in time to come, as it is now. He praised the quality and the variety of subjects in the Annual and complemented all concerned in the task involved in bringing it all together.

Lions Club President, Michael Casey, thanked the writers whose work is featured in the Annual, the advertisers whose support is vital to the financial success of the Annual and Print+, who designed and printed the Annual, for the excellent quality of the publication.

In thanking the retail outlets where the Annual is on sale for their support he exhorted everyone to buy a copy and promised them they would not be disappointed. The Annual contains 184 pages of illustrated articles in full colour and sells for €15. He mentioned that a copy of the Annual would be of particular interest to Tullamore living abroad who will be keenly interested in reading about what is happening at home.