Offaly students honoured with entrance awards at Trinity and UCD

Three Offaly students have received awards which are an acknowledgement of their exceptional performance in the Leaving Certificate Examinations in 2018.

Past pupils of Oaklands Community College, Edenderry, Odhran Cully, Diarmuid Egan and Adam Sheehan received Entrance Exhibition Awards in Trinity College Dublin and University College Dublin recently.

Odhran Cully received his award at Trinity College Dublin where he is currently studying Theoretical Physics. Diarmuid Egan received his award at University College Dublin where he is studying Theoretical Physics.

Adam Sheehan also had his excellent Leaving Certificate results acknowledged by University College Dublin, where he is currently studying Architecture.

