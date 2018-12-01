Offaly gardai seek witnesses following hit and run crash

Gardaí in Banagher are appealing for information in relation to a hit and run which occurred in late September.

The accident occurred on Harbour Road in Banagher on Sunday morning September 30.

They are appealing especially to any Tow Truck owner who may have collected a car/van in Banagher between 5AM and 6 AM .

Witnesses can contact Banagher Garda Station on 057 9151900.

No injuries occurred during the collision.