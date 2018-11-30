Man arrested for drink-driving following Offaly crash

A suspected drink-driver was arrested at the scene of a crash in Edenderry on Monday evening, November 26.

Gardaí received a report of a two-car crash at JKL Street, Edenderry at approximately 8.15pm on the evening, in which the man was the driver of a vehicle.

No injuries were reported and it's understood the second car involved was parked at the time of the collision.

The driver of the first car, a man in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and he was later detained at Tullamore Garda station.

He is due to appear at a future sitting of Tullamore District Court.