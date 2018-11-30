Gardaí investigating as televisions stolen from vacant Offaly pub
Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a vacant premises in Edenderry earlier this week.
The incident occurred between Sunday, November 25 and Wednesday, November 28.
It's understood a number of TVs were stolen from a vacant pub on JKL Street in the town during the course of the burglary.
Gardaí have confirmed to the Offaly Express that no arrests have been made but investigations are ongoing.
