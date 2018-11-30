Permission granted for major improvement works at St Brendan's Park

Offaly County Council has granted planning permission for major improvement works to the facilities at St Brendan's Park in Birr subject to six conditions.

The plan, submitted by Birr GAA Club, includes the construction of a new attached dressing room to southern end of an existing dressing room block. It also allows for the construction of a new attached shower block to northern end of existing dressing room block with alterations to existing dressing room block.

The plan will also see a pedestrian entrance created in the eastern boundary wall for access for players and officials.

The application was granted with six conditions, one of which states that a new pedestrian barrier is to be constructed outside the ground at the edge of the public path extending and matching the existing barrier at the pedestrian crossing. This is in the interest of public health and road safety.