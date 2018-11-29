Tullamore photographer launches locally themed Christmas cards

Tullamore based professional photographer, Paul Moore, has launched his Christmas Cards selection for this year.

This is the third year that Paul has produced Christmas Cards featuring scenes from around the town and surrounding areas.

There are eight different designs (see below) in each pack including old favourites from previous years and a few news designs for this year. The cards are on sale in a few shops around the town, O'Sullivan Photography, Maunsell's Gala and Leavy's Centra. Paul will also be in the Bridge Centre from 1pm until 6pm on Saturday December 1, selling the cards.

Paul also has a wide range of prints available of images from around the Irish Midlands. He get these printed to order. His Facebook page showcases the wide range of images available. You can check out Paul's Facebook page by clicking here

This year has been an exciting year for Paul as he set up his new photography business in January. Over the summer he was accepted as a member of the Irish Professional Photographers and Videographers Association and in recent weeks he won the Photographer of the Year Award at Midlands 103's Customer Service Awards. He plans to build on this success in the coming years.

Paul can be contacted by email at paul@paulmoorephotography.ie