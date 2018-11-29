Petition started 'to reinstate' road in Tullamore to its former glory

A petition has been started to reinstate the New Road in Tullamore to its former glory.

Recent work installing a second footpath on the road resulted in the cherry blossom trees on one side of the road being removed.

Now a local resident has started a petition to due to the 'destruction of the New Road by removing iconic Cherry blossom trees'

On the petition on change.org, Annette Adams states, "I’m a New Road and Tullamore resident who is so annoyed and upset at the blatant destruction carried out by Offaly County Council by removing the Cherry blossom trees on the New Road and I am seeking support from locals, ex-pats and anybody concerned with retaining areas of beauty in our towns."

Annette wants Offaly County Council to bring in experts 'to plan and implement restoration of the New Road'.

At the time of publishing this story, 55 people had already signed the petition. You can view and sign the petition by clicking here