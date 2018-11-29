Hundreds of elderly patients left on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital

Sinn Fein TD and future Laois-Offaly election candidate Brian Stanley has said that figures released to his party by the Minister for Health on the number of elderly people on trolleys in the three Midlands Hospitals are shocking.

“The statistics released to Sinn Fein cover the period from January to September this year, show that a total of 667 elderly over the age of 75, spent more than 24 hours on either a trolley or chair waiting to be seen by a Doctor in the three hospitals in Tullamore, Portlaoise and Mullingar.

Portlaoise Emergency Department (ED) had 68 such cases, Mullingar had 155 while Tullamore had a total of 444 people over 75 years of age waiting more than 24 hours to receive vital medical attention during that period.

"These figures are outrageous," Stanley said, "the overall situation is shocking and highlights the crisis and lack of capacity within our hospitals and in particular in our ED departments."

"For anybody to be waiting over 24 hours is totally unacceptable, but for our elderly to have to endure this is completely wrong. It underlines the flaws in our health system, despite the fact that we provide more taxpayers money into it, than almost all other EU states."

"We are now facing into another winter with an escalating trolley crisis in our hospitals. It’s absolutely crystal clear that capacity needs to be increased and particularly in the ED departments," he continued.

"In this context any attempt to reduce or close Portlaoise ED is out of the question. What’s needed instead is for a definitive statement by Minister Harris, and a plan to secure and increase the capacity throughout the three Midlands hospitals," he added.

The figures are similar to those slammed by Offaly councillors John Leahy and Frank Moran recently, showing that the number of over 75s waiting on trolleys will increase before the end of the year.

In response to those figures, the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group on behalf of Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, said: "The experience of patients over 75 attending our service is a matter of ongoing focus for the Clinical and Senior Management Teams at Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore (MRHT)."

"The increase in those waiting longer than 24 hours in ED is a reflection of the continued increase of that demographic across the country, and the greater complexity of care required for this cohort. Despite the additional demands placed on our service, staff have continued to treat and care for 26,306 patients at ED so far this year, 6,437 of whom were admitted," a spokesperson told the Offaly Express.

"Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore is working hard to improve the journey of all patients accessing our service through the increased utilisation of our discharge lounge, the establishment of a Short Stay Unit, Frail Intervention Team and the opening of the Acute Medical Assessment Unit."

"These will all alleviate pressures on the ED and contribute to improving the patient flow and patient experience. In addition, management has brought together an unscheduled care group who will have oversight on how these and other changes can contribute to improving patient experience. The recent appointment of a Hospital Patient Flow Manager whose sole focus is improving our patients journey through the hospital is an important development in this endeavour," the spokesperson concluded.