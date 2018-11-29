Four men arrested over Offaly ref attack released from custody
Four men, two in their 20s, one in his teens and one in his 40s, arrested in relation to an attack on a referee at a match in Horseleap on November 11, have been released from custody.
The men were arrested on Wednesday, November 28, following investigations into the incident at a match between Mullingar Town and Horseleap in the Leinster Senior League.
All four suspects were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Mullingar, Tullamore and Birr Garda stations. They have been released without charge while a file is being prepared for the DPP.
