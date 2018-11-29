Offaly's Lough Boora nominated for yet another award

Just weeks after being named 'Ireland's Best Place' by the Royal Town Planning Institute, Offaly's Lough Boora Discovery Park has been nominated for an Irish Tourism Industry Award.

The popular attraction has been shortlisted for the 'Best Environmental Tourism Innovation' award for the 2019 edition of the Irish Tourism Industry Awards.

Lough Boora Parklands, a former Bord na Mona industrial bog, has been turned into a nature reserve and adventure destination, boasting sculpture parks, cycling and walking tracks, a visitor centre and café.

The site attracts some 100,000 visitors a year, and has been nominated alongside the following finalists for the Environmental Innovation award: Make Kilkee Plastic Free – Kilkee Chamber of Commerce; Munster Vales; Lough Muckno – Monaghan County Council; Vagabond Tours.

The winners will be revealed at a glittering ceremony at the Burlington Hotel in Dublin on February 1.