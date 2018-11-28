Four men arrested in relation to Offaly referee assault

Four men, two in their 20s, one in his teens and one in his 40s, have been arrested in relation to an attack on a referee at a match in Horseleap on Novemeber 11.

The men were arrested this morning, Wednesday, November 28, following investigations into the incident at a match between Mullingar Town and Horseleap in the Leinster Senior League.

All four suspects are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

They are detained at Mullingar, Tullamore and Birr Garda stations.