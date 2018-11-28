Massive tree falls onto Offaly road during Storm Diana

Extreme caution is still advised in Offaly after Storm Diana resulted in a massive tree coming down on a road in the North of the county on Wednesday afternoon, November 28.

A Status Yellow wind warning for the entire country remains valid until 6pm, although the worst of the winds were felt in the morning. The warning predicts high winds and powerful pulses of rain throughout the day.

Caution is advised in the Ballinagar area after the tree pictured above came down during high winds on the road between Ballinagar and Cappincur.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area until the road is cleared. They are also being told by gardaí and the RSA to reduce speed due to standing water and debris on roads throughout the country.