Offaly farmers win €3,000 'Elite Angus' prize from Tesco Ireland

Matthias Moore, who farms in partnership with his brother Patrick and son Jonathan in Rhode, County Offaly has been announced as the winner of a €3,000 subsidy to purchase a premium animal at the 2018 Irish Angus Elite Sale.

The farmer was selected as the overall winner of the Tesco Ireland competition on the Irish Angus stand at the National Ploughing Championships this year.

The Moore Family will attend the Irish Angus Elite Sale which takes place in The Showgrounds in Carrick On Shannon on Saturday, December 8, where they will have the opportunity to purchase one of the 70 bulls and 33 heifers on offer – all premium animals who have been pre-inspected, sire verified and genomically tested prior to the sale.

The Moore’s have a history of Angus farming in their family and Matthias' son, Jonathan took part in the Certified Irish Angus Schools competition when studying Agricultural Science at Leaving Certificate. Jonathan is now farming part-time with his father and Uncle Patrick while attending Gurteen Agricultural College in Tipperary.

Commenting on the opportunity, Matthias Moore said, “We are really delighted to have received such a fantastic prize from Tesco Ireland. We recognise the opportunities the Angus breed has for our farm and with this subsidy we will be able to make a significant investment in quality genetics. The Irish Angus Elite Sale is well-recognised as the premium Angus sale in the country and we are really looking forward to attending.”

Irish Angus Producer Group has been working closely with Tesco Ireland for more than 21 years in the production and promotion of Certified Irish Angus Beef.

Charles Smith, General Manager of the Irish Angus Producer Group said, “We are delighted to partner once again with Tesco Ireland on this competition which supports Irish Angus farm families and provides an important investment for the next generation of young farmers such as Jonathan Moore."

"Winning this competition gives Jonathan, along with his Father and Uncle, the opportunity to attend the finest sale in the country and enhance the quality of the genetics on their farm. The initiative also helps in ensuring that all Tesco Finest Certified Irish Angus Beef continues to be of a superior quality.”

The Irish Angus Producer Group was formed in 1995 by six Angus breeders with the aim of co-ordinating the production and marketing of their unique product on the Irish market. The Irish Angus Producer Group currently has 12,500 members.