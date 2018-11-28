'Severe weather team' activated in Offaly during Storm Diana

Offaly County Council's 'severe weather team' has been activated amid a Yellow Wind Warning from Met Éireann for Storm Diana for Offaly and the rest of the country on Wednesday, November 28.

The National Directorate Fire and Emergency Management has asked local authorities to activate their severe weather teams and Offaly County Council met this morning.

Strong winds will extend nationwide during the day with a Status Yellow alert for Offaly in place until this evening.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads on Wednesday and users are being urged to be vigilant for debris and spot flooding.

ESB have a number of crews on standby to deal with any power outages that might arise.

River water levels are low at present but the Council will continue to monitor throughout the day.

"Blocked drains due to falling leaves can cause flooding. Can we ask all home users to clear any blockages around your home and to notify Offaly County Council of any blockages on the public network," a statement from Offaly County Council read.

For more weather updates, visit Met Eireann's website: www.met.ie