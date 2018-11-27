Dublin University host fundraiser for Tullamore Church hit by vandals

DCU is to host a Coffee Morning fundraiser for a Tullamore church hit by vandals last month.

104 panes of glass were broken at St. Catherine's Church of Ireland church in late October, prompting gardaí into an investigation.

The DCU fundraising event will take place at the Inter Faith Centre at DCU's Glasnevin Campus in Dublin at 10:30am on Wednesday, November 28.

The event will be addressed by St. Catherine's rector Rev. Isaac Delamere who will outline the impact of the attack has had on the church.

Elsewhere, a GoFundMe page has been established to support the repair works needed at St. Catherine's Church in Tullamore.

It has already raised over €5,650 in two days, to help fund the estimated €70,000 repair costs.

The GoFundMe campaign reads: "Following the recent malicious damage to eight windows in St. Catherines Church Tullamore, we are launching an appeal to pay for the grills to protect the windows after they have been repaired."

"We also hope to install security cameras around the Church to prevent this from happening again. Thank you to everyone for their overwhelming good wishes and kind offers of support which we have received," the parish said.

You can support the GoFundMe campaign here.