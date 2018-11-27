Met Éireann escalates Storm Diana 'disturbed' weather alert

Met Éireann says Storm Diana is set to bring 'very severe weather' to Ireland with Orange weather warnings likely.

Following on from very windy and wet weather on Monday night into Tuesday morning, the forecaster says warnings are likely as Strom Diana hits from the Atlantic.

Met Éireann forecaster Siobhan Ryan gave a taster of what to expect from Diana.

"There is a strong likelihood of severe weather orange warning for this particular event," she said.

While it will be mild with temperatures hitting 15 degrees Met Éireann expects the unsettled weather to continue into the weekend.

MET Éireann forecast as follows

TODAY - TUESDAY 27TH NOVEMBER

Very wet and very blustery over Ulster, north Connacht and north Leinster for a time, with some spot flooding. But drier, less windy weather, with bright spells and scattered showers over Munster will extend countrywide this afternoon. Top temperatures 8 to 11 C. More wet and windy weather will reach the southwest this evening.

TONIGHT - TUESDAY 27TH NOVEMBER

Dry in many places at first tonight, but spells of wet and windy weather will spread from the southwest later. Southerly winds will increase very strong with gale gusts. Lowest temperatures 4 to 8 C.

TOMORROW - WEDNESDAY 28TH NOVEMBER

Tomorrow Wednesday will be a very windy, blustery day, with strong to gale force winds, southerly veering southwest giving some severe gusts in places. Some heavy rain or showers at times too, especially across the north and west, with some spot flooding. Mild, top temperatures 13 to 15 C.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

The weather will continue very changeable and inclement for the rest of the week.

Gales will abate somewhat, but further spells of heavy rain can be expected on Wednesday night - especially over eastern counties.

Thursday will be cool and blustery with a mix of bright spells and occasional showers. The showers will be heavy and frequent over western counties, with the chance of hail. Southwest winds will be strong with further gale gusts.

Friday will be a brighter and mainly dry day. Some sunny spells, but still the chance of passing showers. Winds mainly fresh from the southwest. A cold day with slight frost after nightfall.

It'll continue very changeable over the weekend. More rain on Friday night followed by a mainly dry Saturday. Yet more rain and strong winds expected next Saturday night and on Sunday.

