Offaly TD says people are put off by complex Fair Deal Scheme

Fianna Fáil TD for Offaly Barry Cowen has criticised the complexity of the Fair Deal Scheme and called for an overhaul of the application process to make it more accessible to older people and their families.

The Fair Deal Scheme was introduced in 2008 as a new option for older people and their families to pay for residential care for themselves or a loved one. While it was initially seen as a positive move, the last Fine Gael government increased the charges and mounting paperwork has seen the popularity of the scheme fall.

Commenting on the matter Deputy Cowen said, "We know that families are failing to engage with the Fair Deal Scheme and I believe that the complex application process has a lot to do with that. For many people who decide to engage the help of a nursing home, it is a hard decision and a frightening concept. They are then faced with a large volume of paperwork and a myriad of criteria to meet."

"I have been contacted by a number of families in the area who are finding the Fair Deal application process extremely difficult to navigate. They are growing increasingly frustrated and anxious as they want their loved one to receive the best possible care but they’re worried about whether or not they will qualify or if there will be any places available."

"The fair treatment of farmers under the scheme still needs to be rectified. Despite approving changes, which would cap contributions from farm and business assets at three years if a family member is to continue working on the farm or business, we are still waiting for legislation to be published," Barry added.

"We need the Fair Deal system to be revamped so that it can be made more accessible for families. The current scheme is not working for everybody and is having a knock-on effect in the acute hospital setting with long delays in the system, increasing stress and anxiety, and leading to so-called ‘bed blockers’ in hospitals. Government action is long overdue on an issue which affects so many," concluded Deputy Cowen.