Tullamore school presents highly sought after 'Kearney Awards' for 2018

The annual Kearney Awards Ceremony was held in Coláiste Choilm on Saturday, November 10.

The awards acknowledge the outstanding successes achieved by students at the Tullamore school in the Leaving and

Junior Certificate State Examinations.

In attendance were parents and families of the award winners along with some of their former primary school principals. Also present were the sponsors of the awards including Sean Ryan, Bernie Wynters, Sean Breathnach and Frank and Deirdre O’Dea.

Other guests included Murt Daveron, (former teacher in Coláiste Choilm), Michael Byrne (Chairperson of the Board of

Management), Margaret Allen, (member of BOM), John Deering (Past Pupils Union), and Padraig and Grettti O’Dea.

The Leaving Certificate Gold Medal was jointly won by Callum Bergin and Daniel Carroll and these were presented by Ms. Jackie Lloyd, Chairperson of Coláiste Choilm Parents Association. Today, Callum is studying Engineering in University College Dublin and Daniel is studying Engineering in Trinity College Dublin.

The Leaving Certificate Silver Medal was won by Jamie Lumley. Jamie is presently studying Science in University College Dublin.

The ‘Pat Carty’ Award for excellence in English was presented by Murt Daveron to Callum Bergin. The ‘Anne Ryan’ Award for Science was presented by Helen Fox to Jamie Lumley. These awards are in memory of Pat Carty and Anne Ryan, former teachers in Coláiste Choilm.

The ‘Frank Wynters’ Award was presented to Ciarán Burke by Deirdre Wynters for his success in the Leaving Certificate Construction Studies examination. This award is in memory of Francis Wynters. Ciarán Burke is presently completing an apprenticeship in Dublin.

Ciaran Brennan won the ‘Conradh na Gaeilge’ Award which was presented by Seán Breathnach, (a former teacher of Gaeilge in Colaiste Choilm). Ciaran is studying Journalism in Dublin City University.

A new award for excellence in Geography, called the ‘Seamus O’Dea’ award, in memory of our former Deputy Principal was presented to Cathal Brady by Frank and Deirdre O’Dea. Cathal is attending University of Limerick where he is pursuing an Arts degree.

The Junior Certificate Gold Medal was won by Adam Caulfield and the Junior Certificate Silver Medal was won by Anandu Anilkumar and these were presented by Mr. Michael Byrne.

Newly elected chairperson of the Parents Association, Ms. Jackie Lloyd wished all students every success in their future studies. Coláiste Choilm would like to extend a special thanks to the Parents Association who organised and sponsored this event as they do each year.

KEARNEY AWARDS 2018 - WINNERS AT A GLANCE:

Leaving Cert Gold: Callum Bergin and Daniel Carroll

Leaving Cert Silver: Jamie Lumley

Frank Wynters Award: Ciarán Burke

Pat Carty Award: Callum Bergin

Anne Ryan Award: Jamie Lumley

Conradh na Gaeilge: Ciaran Brennan

Seamus O’Dea Award: Cathal Brady

Junior Cert Gold: Adam Caulfield

Junior Cert Silver: Anandu Anilkumar