Offaly meat factory joins campaign to make plastics more sustainable

Rosderra Meats, which is based in Edenderry, is part of Plastics Action Alliance, the new food collaboration that aims to make plastic packaging more sustainable.

Rosderra Meats and eight of Ireland’s leading agricultural processing and food businesses have come together to make the plastic packaging in their respective supply chains more sustainable.

Plastics Action Alliance is the new collaboration that includes market leaders from Ireland’s beef, poultry, pork, lamb, fruit, vegetables and packed salad sectors. Aidan Cotter, former CEO of Bord Bia, will be Chair of Plastics Action Alliance.

Members of Plastics Action Alliance, which represent significant but different elements of the agri. food sector are: ABP (beef); Manor Farm (poultry); Irish Country Meats (lamb); Rosderra (pork); Keelings (fruit), Monaghan Mushrooms (mushrooms), Country Crest (vegetables and prepared meals), Nature’s Best (salads) and C&D Foods (petfood).

The project will be driven by a steering committee which is made up of senior executives from each of the participating companies.

All participants will use their collective food production experience and expertise to significantly reduce problematic single-use packaging from the supply chain, whilst also introducing innovative and more sustainable alternatives. The group will also work with leading researchers in the area of plastics and packaging and leverage their extensive international networks to ensure successful outcomes.

Commenting on the launch of the collaborative programme, Aidan Cotter, Chair of Plastics Action Alliance said: “The coming together of nine of the leading key players in Irish food production to look to arrive at solutions for the issue of plastics packaging is a significant development. These companies are leaders in their respective sectors and their combined experience will create a dynamic force that will likely punch well above its weight in seeking tangible solutions for the significant reduction of the use of plastic packaging on Ireland’s supermarket shelves.”

Image caption: Pictured are some of the Plastic Action Alliance members including (L:R) Paddy Callaghan founder of Nature’s Best (prepared salads); John Walsh, Irish Country Meats (lamb); David Keeling ,Managing Director, Keelings Retail (fruit) Aidan Cotter, Chair of the project and former CEO of Bord Bia; Michael Hoey, Managing Director at Country Crest; Vincent Carton Managing Director, Manor Farm (Chicken); Martin Kane Managing Director ABP ‘s operations in Ireland (Beef).