87% of patients happy with experience at Tullamore Hospital - report

The findings of the 2nd National Patient Experience Survey, published today, again highlight positive patient experiences across the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group, showing above average positive findings for the Group as a whole in many areas.

Management at Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore (MRHT) welcomed the results of the survey noting that the majority of patients at the hospital reported positive experiences in hospital. 87% of patients said they had ‘good’ or ‘very good’ overall experiences, compared with 84% nationally. The hospital scored higher than the national average in overall rating and care on ward.

Several areas of good experience were identified. For example, the majority of patients said that they were treated with respect and dignity in the hospital and that they had confidence and trust in the staff treating them.

Some of the areas highlighted in the survey for improvements, such as communication relating to examinations, diagnosis and treatments. Many patients were not satisfied with how their test results were communicated to them, with many also noting that staff failed to provide them with clear answers in response to questions about their operations or procedures.

88% said that overall they felt that were treated with respect and dignity in hospital; 84% said that they always had confidence and trust in the staff treating them; 57% said they could definitely find a member of staff to talk to about worries and fears.

On the other end of the scale, there were a number of areas shown to need improvement at Tullamore Hospital. 41% said that their families or someone close to them did not have, or only to some extent had, sufficient opportunity to talk to a doctor; 34% said that a doctor or a nurse did not explain, or only to some extent explained, the results of tests; 23% said that staff did not answer, or only to some extent answered, questions about their operation or procedure in a way they could understand.

Noreen Hynes, General Manager, Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore commented: “The staff of Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore today welcome the results of the National Patient Experience Survey and we are very happy with the overall result. Patients identified several areas of good experience."

"The majority of people were satisfied with the emotional support they received from staff when they were experiencing worries and fears. People also reported positively that they were treated with respect and dignity in the hospital, with many also saying that they had confidence and trust in the staff treating them. MRHT scored significantly higher than the national average for care on the ward, with above average rating on the cleanliness of the ward."

"MRHT scored 79% in the admissions stage of care which is in line with the national average, with the majority of patients saying that they were treated with respect and dignity while in the Emergency Department, scoring higher than the national average. We will continue to work with frontline staff in the Emergency Department to improve waiting times and ongoing monitoring is in place to ensure improvements are being made."

"We know that there are a number of areas where we can improve. In responding to our patients, we will be focusing on increasing awareness for patients of the supports available if they wish to speak to someone about their worries and fears. Our survey results also indicate that we need to improve our processes to ensure clear answers and information in response to questions about operations and procedures."

"Many of the comments from patients in the report acknowledged the care and support provided to them by our staff and I am delighted to see the great care provided at MRHT acknowledged."

"We would like to thank all the patients who took part in the survey and the staff who encouraged and facilitated it. The findings of the 2018 survey will be used to help MRHT improve the experiences of patients in the hospital, continuing the good work done in response to the 2017 survey.”

Commenting on the results, Trevor O’Callaghan, Chief Executive Officer of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group said, “On behalf of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group I welcome the results of the 2018 National Patient Experience Survey. This is the second national survey and the results are very encouraging. The overall response rate for the hospital group improved in 2018."

"The majority of patients who participated in the survey (97%) felt they were treated with dignity and respect and they (98%) had confidence and trust in our staff, this is very good news. I wish to sincerely thank the patients who willingly gave of their time to provide feedback in relation to the services we provide."

"This feedback is very valuable and helps us to learn what is important to patients and what changes are required to improve our patient’s experience of our services. Dublin Midlands Hospital Group is committed to providing high-quality health care and will continue to work in partnership with patients and staff to improve services.”

Responding to the survey which seeks to engage with and understand the experience of patients in hospitals across the country, Offaly TD Barry Cowen said, “Yet again Tullamore Hospital is performing above the national average for positive patient experiences. I congratulate all staff involved in healthcare delivery in the hospital who go above and beyond the call of duty on a daily basis."

“Patients have raised a number of issues in relation to communication which will need to be addressed. However, as we know all too well, communication issues in healthcare are not unique to Tullamore. This has been a challenging year for the hospital with Emergency Department overcrowding up significantly on last year and long waiting times for outpatient appointments."

“Nonetheless we can be encouraged that despite such difficulties, staff in Tullamore continue to do their utmost for patients. It’s important now that the hospital receives full support from the HSE and the Government to reduce waiting times and ensure even better patient experiences. The positive HIQA survey result really is a tribute to all the staff," Cowen concluded.