Offaly woman elected to top job at Honourable Society of King's Inns

Fiona O’Malley, who grew up in a cottage in Coleman’s Terrace in Tullamore, has been elected Auditor of the Honourable Society of King’s Inns LSDSI Committee.

Fiona is the 190th Auditor and the twelfth woman to take on the role. Fiona was elected with a majority of votes on the first round to the highly esteemed role. She works full time as the Head of Communications for CMRF Crumlin and is studying to become a barrister in the evenings.

“I’m thrilled to be elected Auditor," Fiona said, “I was on the committee last year, so I knew what the role entailed before I was nominated. I’ve assembled my committee now and they’re all amazing, so fingers crossed we will have a very strong year at King’s Inns, and maintain the level of excellence set out in previous years.”

Fiona is a descendant of Granuaile, the ‘Pirate Queen’ and is a cousin of Ellen O’Malley Dunlop, Chair of the National Women’s Council of Ireland, and former CEO of the DRCC.

She attended Gaelscoil an Eiscir Riada and the Sacred Heart School in Tullamore. She went on to complete a BA International in NUIG then studied a Masters in Journalism in Kingston University London, while she worked at The Sunday Times and VOGUE magazine.

After working in junior positions in journalism in London for a few years, she moved back to Ireland and took up a Communications role at the Union of Students in Ireland. This is where her interest in the NGO sector, law and politics began. Last August, she completed a summer course in justice at Harvard University.

“To be honest, whilst I was always quite ambitious, I never really had a definite plan for where exactly I wanted my career to go.” Fiona said.

“I was fairly OK at writing in school and college, so I gave journalism a go, and then I went into communications. It wasn’t really until I started working at USI that I knew the NGO and charity sector suited me most. When you’re working at a charity, an NGO or a cause, it’s easy to see where and how you’re making a broader difference, beyond commercial pursuits or profits."

"I love my current role with CMRF Crumlin. We help support over 150,000 children and their families who walk through the doors of Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital every year, and being part of a team that makes such a huge difference to so many families across Ireland is something I take great pride in."

"I work with an amazing team and really lovely colleagues every day. CMRF Crumlin does really great work and every week I get to meet families who have been through really difficult times with their sick children. They amaze me with how resilient they are."

"I meet researchers who are trying to find faster diagnoses, better treatments and someday cures for common childhood illnesses like cancer, cystic fibrosis and cardiac diseases; I meet surgeons, doctors and nurses who day in, day out, bend over backwards to do whatever it takes to help some of Ireland’s sickest children. It’s a great cause to be part of," Fiona continued.

Fiona said that she hopes to arrange a women in law and leadership event during her term.

“The first big event we have to arrange is The King’s Inns Christmas ball,” Fiona said, “After that, there are a few other events throughout the year. During my term, I want to arrange an event centred on women in law and leadership. I think it’s important to inspire the next generation of barristers with the many powerhouse women in the legal and NGO sector. I also think it’s important to have a discussion about the challenges faced by female barristers and – more importantly – how to overcome them.”