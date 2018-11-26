Cowen: Government needs to do much more for Offaly and the Midlands

Fianna Fáil TD for Offaly, Barry Cowen has criticised the Government for failing to fully avail of EU supports.

Deputy Cowen was commenting following meetings with EU Commission officials with responsibility for Energy and Employment Affairs.

Deputy Cowen explained, “On Thursday, Cllr Eamon Dooley and I travelled to Brussels to advocate for Bord na Móna workers affected by job losses in the company and for the wider Midlands region. In meetings with officials specialising in the climate change transition areas, a range of supports available to our Government were highlighted to us."

"One such support is the ‘Platform on Coal and Carbon Intensive Regions’ initiative, which Ireland currently does not avail of. The platform provides support for the economic and technological transformation of 41 coal-dependent regions in 12 European countries. This facilitates the development of projects and long-term strategies with the aim of kick-starting the decarbonisation transition process and responding to environmental and social challenges," Cowen explained.

"The EU recognises it’s not just coal regions that have to transition but also peat based economic areas, these carbon-intensive areas need specific supports. The Government needs to ensure that Ireland advocates for peat areas to be included in the Platform and a clear definition of carbon-intensive areas is drawn up."

"In upcoming work on the ‘Globalisation Adjustment Fund,’ Ireland should work to ensure the definition of eligible areas is expanded to cover job losses due to decarbonisation. This will further open up funding opportunities for new enterprise in the Midlands region," Barry said.

"Ireland should already be a part of this initiative but the government has missed a trick by not pressing for the inclusion of the Midlands in the platform. Fine Gael needs to start fighting our corner in Europe to ensure the Midlands is not left behind”, concluded Deputy Cowen.