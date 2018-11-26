Tullamore urban regeneration gets €3 million funding boost

Offaly County Council has been successful in their application for funding of €3 million under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund in respect of Tullamore Public Realm works.

The works make provision for the development of Street Enhancement, Urban Greenway, Playground & Arts Centre for the Town Centre.

An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar TD and the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy TD announced that 88 projects are to be allocated a total of €100 million under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF).

As a key part of Project Ireland 2040 - the Government’s National Planning Framework and National Development Plan - the fund will help to rejuvenate significant but underused areas in Ireland’s five cities and other large towns.

It’s one of four funds set up under the National Development Plan 2018-2027, and is being implemented by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government. A total of €2 billion has been allocated to the URDF up to 2027, with €550 million available for between now and 2022.

The aim of the URDF is to stimulate new residential and commercial development in our larger cities and towns. These new developments will be supported by new services and amenities, and will help us to achieve the ‘compact growth’ that was set out in Project Ireland 2040. It’s all about taking a proper, sustainable approach to developing our country.

This is just the first round of funding with further rounds following in 2019, right up to 2027.

Commenting on today’s announcement, An Taoiseach said: “The Urban Fund is aimed at all of our cities and towns with a population of more than 10,000. It’s an investment of €2bn over the next 10 years aimed at unlocking the potential undeveloped sites in our towns and cities."

"We want them to have vibrant centres and to grow up rather than out. “We want smart, compact, urban growth. We want to make sure we have more people living in our city centres and close to the centre of large towns, making it easier to walk to work, cutting commuting times and distances, making better use of existing infrastructure while also benefitting the environment."

"The scale of funding available under this fund means the successful projects will have a tangible and positive impact on the daily lives of people living in our large towns and cities. We have never planned our towns and cities in this way before. We’re announcing €100m in projects today and I look forward to seeing construction starting in the new year.”

Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy TD, said: “I’d like to extend my congratulations to successful applicants and wish to thank all those who submitted an application. I am hugely impressed by the enthusiasm and creativity demonstrated by all those involved throughout this process and am delighted to allocate €100 million in funding for 2019 to some very worthwhile projects."

"We will, of course, continue to work with those that wish to develop projects into the future and will enable a continual dialogue on this to ensure a pro-active delivery of sustainable projects. A key feature of this Fund is continued collaboration, whether between Government Agencies, local authorities, communities and other stakeholders. I wish successful applicants all the best with their proposals and I look forward to seeing the lasting impacts of these in the years to come.”

Minister for Culture, Heritage, and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan TD, said: "A total of 9 projects that will receive funding have a cultural element to them, including an exciting new cultural plaza in Sligo, an innovative cultural quarter in Portlaoise and even a Living Georgian City Programme in Limerick."

"This is in keeping with this Government’s strong understanding of and support for culture. It is also recognition of the centrality of culture to development and regeneration. Culture is central to Ireland and its people. Cultural spaces have enormous benefits. They foster a more creative and innovative Ireland. They provide an opportunity to enjoy our cultural heritage, language and landscape. And they create and sustain community cohesion, collective well-being, and a sense of belonging."

Minister of State at the Departments of Business, Enterprise and Innovation, and Education and Skills, John Halligan TD, said:

“The projects that will be funded as a result of today’s announcement have the potential to transform our key urban centres, not just physically but also from an economic and social perspective, delivering key infrastructure that will drive renewal and investment. Aside from being game-changers in their respective areas, these regeneration projects will enhance balanced regional growth and the sustainable development of our cities.”