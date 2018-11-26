Offaly TD slams government over chaos with hospital waiting lists

Independent TD for Offaly, Carol Nolan has expressed serious concern over what she calls the ongoing chaos in our health service and the growing hospital Waiting Lists.

Deputy Nolan pointed out that she has raised the issue of waiting lists and wait times many times in the Dail. She stated that the chronic failure of the state to deliver efficient Health services to children, adults and elderly people was unacceptable.

Deputy Nolan went on to say that the fact that this government is presiding over a waiting list of approx. 720,000 people is unacceptable.

"This list includes children suffering from Juvenile Arthritis," Nolan says, "as of May 22, 120 children were awaiting in-patient rheumatology treatment and 976 waiting for out-patient treatment."

"Of these 1,100 children, more than a thousand are waiting beyond the Sláintecare recommended wait-time of 12 weeks. Also included in the national waiting list are over 3,000 older people waiting for cataract surgery. According to a survey carried out by the Association of optometrists the average wait time across the country is 28 months and up to five years in some areas," she added.

"The overcrowding issue in our hospitals is also severely impacting on waiting lists and waiting times with many elderly people having elective surgery cancelled at the last minute and having to wait longer for a procedure that will have a life changing outcome."

"At Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore, the high capacity protocol which is the highest level of emergency protocol that can be activated is being activated on a more frequent basis due to ongoing problems with serious overcrowding at the hospital," Nolan added.



"It is apparent that extra beds are needed at the hospital in Tullamore as the shortage of beds is leading to severe overcrowding, this has serious implications for patient safety and the wellbeing of staff who are at the front-line and doing their utmost despite very difficult conditions."

"Urgent action must be taken by Minister Harris to address the ongoing crisis in terms of patients waiting for treatment and overcrowding in our hospitals. It is a national scandal that there were nearly 8,000 patients on trolleys during the month of September alone," Carol said.

"The ongoing chaos in our health service is appalling and must be urgently addressed. We cannot continue to allow people to suffer in overcrowded hospitals or to languish on unacceptably long waiting lists," she concluded.