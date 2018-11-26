Escalation Policy activated again at Tullamore Hospital

Tullamore Hospital has activated the HSE's Escalation Policy again today amid further overcrowding.

In a statement, management said: "Tullamore Hospital is very busy today, Monday, November 26 with many patients requiring admission. The escalation policy is activated and patients are being advised that they will experience delays as the hospital manages the peak in attendance and additional demand on the service."

"The Hospital regrets any delays experienced by our patients. The Hospital is continuing to implement measures so that patients can transfer to wards and hospital beds as quickly as possible and are working with Community Health Organisations to minimise discharge delays for patients."

According to figures from the INMO, 26 patients are awaiting admission at Tullamore Hospital's A&E department with 18 of those on trolleys.