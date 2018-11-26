Tullamore students win humanitarian award for #SaveNonso campaign

Tullamore College students have won the Student Initiative Award at the Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Awards which took place in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road on Sunday evening, November 25.

The Offaly school won the accolade for campaigning, on human rights grounds, to revoke the deportation order of their friend Nonso Moujeke earlier this year.

When the students and teachers in Tullamore College learned that 14-year-old Nigerian student Nonso Moujeke and his mother and older brother were to be deported, the school community rallied around Nonso and started a campaign opposing the deportation, on human rights grounds.

These efforts were duly awarded last night when the Tullamore College students came away with the Student Initiative Award. The students conducted a social media campaign which was carried by all local and national media outlets and they also secured over 22,000 signatures on a petition.

The school galvanized not just the local community but their voice was heard on an international stage as they received messages of support from all over the world. On October 10, the Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service (INIS) of the Department of Justice and Equality, confirmed that the Moujeke family had been granted permission to remain in the State.

Elsewhere, Alice Leahy was named Irish Red Cross Humanitarian of the Year. Alice Leahy is director and co-founder of the Alice Leahy Trust, a befriending, social and health service for people who are homeless. Upon presenting Alice with her award, Pat Carey, chairman of the Irish Red Cross, said; “Alice Leahy has dedicated a lifetime to helping society’s most disadvantaged people. She has developed an unrivalled understanding of the needs of those on the margins of society and during every day of her working life she has implemented practical measures to help combat social exclusion.”

Alice is also a writer, lecturer, commentator, broadcaster, former nurse, and former member of the Irish Human Rights Commission and the Sentence Review Group. She has directly contributed to public policy as a member of various policy bodies such as the Lord Mayor’s Commission on Crime. Alice compiled the Report on Medical Care for the Vagrant in Ireland in 1974, the first report of its kind published in this country and she served as Assistant National Director of Simon Ireland. Alice has also produced a number of educational initiatives.

In the all-female shortlist for the Journalism Excellence Award, Maggie O’Kane staved off competition from Katie Hannon, Political Correspondent with RTÉ’s Current Affairs Department and Emmy-nominated journalist and filmmaker Shaunagh Connaire who has worked with the BBC and Channel 4.

Maggie O’Kane worked as a foreign correspondent with The Guardian newspaper for 20 years and was named British Journalist of the Year for her work in Bosnia, and Amnesty International Journalist of the Year for her work on sanctions. Maggie was also awarded an Emmy for her documentary film Baghdad: A Doctor's Story.

In recent years, Maggie created, implemented and sustained The Guardian’s Global Media Campaign against Female Genital Mutilation. She has now formalised the entity as an independent charity charged with the abandonment of Female Genital Mutilation/Cutting worldwide by 2030. As well as her ongoing journalism and film work, Maggie now trains young journalists across Africa, particularly focusing on amplifying in country mass media awareness, at academies set up and run by the Global Media Campaign.

FoodCloud was named winner of the Innovation for Change Award. One in eight people in Ireland experience food poverty yet one million tonnes of food are thrown out by Irish consumers and businesses every year. FoodCloud addresses this issue by bringing retailers and suppliers with surplus food together with local charities and community groups who assist with food supply and distribution.

See a list of all the winners and finalists on the night below:

Humanitarian of the Year

Winner – Alice Leahy

Finalists – Mark Mullan, Emma Mhic Mhathúna (In Memory)

Journalism Excellence Award

Winner – Maggie O’Kane

Finalists – Katie Hannon, Shaunagh Connaire

Student Initiative Award

Winner – Students of Tullamore College

Finalists - Niveta Ramakrishnan, Jessie Clohisey

Innovation for Change Award

Winner – FoodCloud

Finalists – Ó Cualann, Tech for Good Dublin

Corporate Impact Award

Winner - Aviva

Finalists – Fleming Medical, Amgen

Lifetime Achievement Award

Pat Hume

Special Honour

Irish Defence Forces