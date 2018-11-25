Motorcyclist killed and another seriously injured after three vehicle accident near Offaly border

One motorcyclist has been killed and another has been seriously injured following a three vehicle accident on the Johnstown to Edenderry Road this afternoon.

The collision at approximately 1.30pm between two motor bikes and a 4x4. Both male motorcyclists were seriously injured in the collision and one was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to the mortuary at Navan hospital. The second motorcyclist was seriously injured and has been taken JCM Hospital, Blanchardstown.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Forensic Collision examination and diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone with information to contact them at Trim Garda station on 046 9481540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.