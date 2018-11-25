Motorcyclist killed on busy Edenderry road

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash near Enfield on the main Edenderry road, gardai have confirmed.

Gardai in Trim are investigating the fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the Johnstown to Edenderry Road at approximately 1.30pm on Sunday between two motor bikes and a 4 x4.

Both male motorcyclists were seriously injured in the collision and one was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been taken to the mortuary at Navan hospital.

The second motorcyclist was seriously injured and he was taken to JCM Hospital, Blanchardstown.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Forensic Collision examination and diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone with information to contact them at Trim Garda station on 046 9481540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.