UPDATE: Disruption continuing to train services following tragic incident on the line this morning

Irish Rail has issued an update regarding the disruption to services to and from Heuston Station following a tragic incident on the line between Newbridge and Sallins.

Buses are being arranged for Portarlington, Portlaoise and Athy but Irish Rail says there are delays in sourcing due to the volumes of passengers travelling.

The tragic incident happened earlier this morning. The current estimate for the line to reopen and services to resume from Heuston Station is 1pm. Emergency services currently remain on line.

Irish Rail says that there will be continuing delays to services throughout the early afternoon at least, as trains will be out of position due to ongoing disruption.