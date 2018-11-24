Offaly couple win their dream wedding in radio giveaway

Wedding bells were ringing across the airwaves on Friday as an Offaly couple were announced as the winners of an all-expenses paid wedding, live with Lunchtime presenter Muireann O’Connell on Today FM.

Michelle Roche and Jimmy Kirwin who hail from Tullamore are due to tie the knot on February 28.

Two weeks ago, Lunchtime presenter Muireann O’Connell revealed that Today FM would be throwing a wedding but with one catch. They were missing two people to say ‘I Do’ and Today FM listeners would now have the chance to win the wedding day of their dreams.

Today FM presenter Muireann O’Connell said: “We should throw a wedding and invite ourselves along! Not just everyone from this show, but everyone from Today FM. If we got involved and if it was a Today FM wedding – we’ve got the DJs, we’ve got people who can drive cars, wedding bands, people who can write speeches. We have it all here in Today FM! Would you let us organise your wedding?”

Following a massive response, and the offer of a venue from the Director of Sales and Marketing for Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa, Ruth McCarthy, the show officially launched the ‘Your Day FM’ competition. As part of ‘Your Day FM’ Today FM presenters have come together to throw the most fun-filled wedding day imaginable on the February 28, 2019.

The show received entries from an astonishing 500 couples from around Ireland, but there could only be one winning couple. After narrowing down the entries, two couples were shortlisted and invited to come into Today FM to take part in a mixture of wedding-themed challenges.

In a nail biting tie breaker Michelle and Jimmy were crowned the winning couple live on air and walked away with the prize of a lifetime, an Inchydoney Wedding Package for 60 x guests in total, including Drinks Reception, and Complimentary Bridal Suite while Today FM will provide the DJ and entertainment.

Adding to the magic of the past few weeks, a number of wedding service providers from around the country offered their services, from the wedding cake and the band to the suits and the glam squad. Today FM is ready now with the help of listeners to throw the winning couple a day to remember, filled with love, laughter, craic and happiness.

Speaking about the win, Michelle and Jimmy revealed they were looking for signs all morning before they hit the road to try and win the wedding of their dreams.

“The wedding is taking place on February 28 and that is actually my mammy’s birthday and then we realised that February 28 is also Jimmy’s parents wedding anniversary. We are overjoyed and just in shock, we can’t believe it.”

The wedding will take place in Cork on the February 28 and Today FM breakfast presenter Ian Dempsey will be hosting the wedding breakfast while Fergal D’Arcy is set to get the party started in the evening with a spectacular DJ set. Matt Cooper, Louise Duffy and Ed Smith are also getting geared up to make an appearance on the big day.