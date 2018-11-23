New Offaly pub hosting recruitment day on Saturday

A new pub in Offaly is hosting an open recruitment day on Saturday.

Omiya Bar in Tullamore is the new name for Bob Smyth's which was an institution in the town for many years.

This Saturday from 2pm to 5pm, Omiya Bar is having a recruitment event and will be holding interviews for the following positions: Full-Time Bar Staff, Part-Time Bar Staff, Floor Staff and Door Staff.

Anyone who is going along is asked to bring a CV with them.

