UPDATE: Four young men hospitalised after Laois-Offaly crash

Four men in their 20s have been hospitalised following a crash on the Laois-Offaly border on Thursday evening, November 22.

Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred on the R423 Portlarlington to Mountmellick road near Portarlington at approximately 4.30pm.

The four male occupants in their early 20s were taken to the Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise with serious but non life threatening injuries, gardai confirmed to the Offaly Express.

It's understood the vehicle they were in struck the entrance pillars to a premises on the road during the incident.

The Portarlington to Garryhinch Cross junction is closed and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses/drivers of vehicles fitted with Dash Cams, that may have travelled on the R423 between 4.15pm and 4.45pm to contact Portlaoise Garda station on (057) 8674100