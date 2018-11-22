Busy Laois-Offaly road closed following serious crash

A busy Laois-Offaly road has been closed following a crash this Thursday evening, November 22.

The Portarlington/Mountmellick Rd (R423) is now closed between the Garryhinch junction and the golf club as emergency services deal with a collision, according to AA Roadwatch.

Traffic started to build shortly before 5pm but authorities have now closed the route to deal with the scene.

It is unclear at this time as to the extent of the crash of injuries sustained.

More at www.theaa.ie.