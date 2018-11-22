Offaly residents warned of suspicious van in the county today
Offaly residents warned of suspicious van in the county today
Offaly residents are being asked to report sightings of a suspicious van seen in the county today.
A white van with a Northern Ireland registration plate was reported to gardaí on Thursday afternoon.
It is alleged that the van contained a number of men who were calling to houses in Kilcormac looking for work doing household repairs.
The sightings sparked a community alert. Sightings should be reported to your local Garda station.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on