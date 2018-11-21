Permanent fencing erected around site for planned Shopping Centre in Offaly

A permanent fence is being constructed around the site of a proposed shopping centre in Tullamore.

Texas Department Store and Tesco used to be housed on the site which also includes a large car park. The car park was in operation until the end of July but the site has been sealed off with a temporary ever since. Now a permanent fence is being erected.

The car park has been used for many years by pedestrians in Tullamore as a way of getting directly from Kilbride Street to William Street and Harbour Street. Since the closure of the car park, parking has also become far more problematic in the town, particularly at peak times.

An application was lodged with Offaly County Council back in 2008 with a developer hoping to turn the site into a 28,000 sq. metre shopping centre, complete with more than 700 underground car parking spaces.

The shopping centre was to have three anchor tenants and 37 retail units. It also planned for the widening of Offaly Street to allow access to the proposed shopping centre.